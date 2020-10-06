First PREMIER Bank Purchases 65,209 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,209 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for 2.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.76% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11,620.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter worth $271,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.