First PREMIER Bank Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF accounts for 1.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank owned 1.74% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28.

