First PREMIER Bank Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 776,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 961,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,910,000 after purchasing an additional 159,681 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 192,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 42,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

