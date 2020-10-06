First PREMIER Bank Sells 13,640 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 120,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 540,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period.

SCHO opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

