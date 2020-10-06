First PREMIER Bank Sells 15,320 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,320 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,293,000.

ISTB opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.