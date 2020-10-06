First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 637,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after purchasing an additional 159,225 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,076,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,651 shares during the period.

FTCS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.75. 4,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,129. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

