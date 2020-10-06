First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.93

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.93 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 21.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 41.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCLN)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

