FirstBlood Reaches 1-Day Volume of $267.00 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $12.99 million and $267.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.29 or 0.04843817 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

1ST is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.