Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Raised to Outperform at CSFB

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s previous close.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Fiserv stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.91. The stock had a trading volume of 34,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,733. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.28. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,098,100 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Fiserv by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

