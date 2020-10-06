FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0266 on Top Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $27,185.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055300 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.