Flowchain Market Capitalization Reaches $271,075.31 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $271,075.31 and approximately $794.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00002881 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $520.27 or 0.04875297 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00032865 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

