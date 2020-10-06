Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.77% of Corning worth $152,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Corning by 114.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,242,000 after buying an additional 647,959 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after purchasing an additional 479,204 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,020,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Bank of America increased their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

GLW opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

