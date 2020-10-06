Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 9,412.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911,157 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.68% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $177,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1,417.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLF. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

HLF stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $479,142.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $717,698,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.