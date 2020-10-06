Fmr LLC Buys 2,912,057 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 153.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912,057 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 7.13% of Crocs worth $177,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth $24,834,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 550.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Crocs by 164.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 477,656 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in Crocs by 32.0% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,034,000 after acquiring an additional 400,445 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Crocs by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $48.09.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

