Fmr LLC Buys 819,810 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819,810 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 5.47% of Eagle Materials worth $160,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5,356.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 352,072 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $17,855,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 177.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after acquiring an additional 233,614 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 31.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 833,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,530,000 after acquiring an additional 201,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 402.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 177,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 142,003 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXP opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.01 million. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

