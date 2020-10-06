Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,638,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 275,002 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Leidos worth $153,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.54. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

