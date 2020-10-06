Fmr LLC Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Diageo worth $172,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 258.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Diageo by 42.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Diageo by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO opened at $140.67 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.01.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

