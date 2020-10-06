Fmr LLC Grows Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,110 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.52% of Haemonetics worth $160,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 60,888 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,996,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Haemonetics by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,794 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

NYSE HAE opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.57. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.