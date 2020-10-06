Fmr LLC Has $152.37 Million Stock Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,341,613 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.20% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $152,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $5,023,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 480.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 349.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $7,574,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $346,004.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,740 shares of company stock valued at $23,968,399. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

