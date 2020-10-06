Fmr LLC Has $153.26 Million Position in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,436 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Elbit Systems worth $153,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 84,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 46.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 352.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 54.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

ESLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elbit Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $125.25 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.78 and its 200-day moving average is $132.29.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

