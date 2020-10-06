Fmr LLC Has $154.66 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,910,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,168 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 9.30% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $154,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6,917.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

