Fmr LLC Has $161.94 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.44% of Emerson Electric worth $161,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

NYSE EMR opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

