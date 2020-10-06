Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207,687 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 13.77% of RealReal worth $154,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RealReal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in RealReal by 23.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in RealReal by 142.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in RealReal by 89.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in RealReal by 1,099.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $1,991,743.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,436,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,179,015.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $42,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,367 shares of company stock worth $8,268,722 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on REAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of REAL opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. RealReal Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 3.69.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

