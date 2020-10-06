Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,068 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.85% of Freshpet worth $164,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 533.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Freshpet by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Freshpet by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,558,000 after purchasing an additional 106,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,674.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at $9,344,910.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,738 shares of company stock worth $5,384,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.62.

Shares of FRPT opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,162.42 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

