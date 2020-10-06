Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,053 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.40% of Nordson worth $153,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 3,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $196.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.88 and a 200-day moving average of $176.76. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $208.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

