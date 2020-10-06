Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,311,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988,993 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.04% of AerCap worth $163,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AER. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the second quarter valued at $51,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AerCap by 27.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,164,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after buying an additional 1,328,459 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 394.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 740,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after buying an additional 590,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AerCap by 4.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,210,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,696,000 after buying an additional 456,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in AerCap by 43.8% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,263,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 384,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

AER opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.12. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. AerCap’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

