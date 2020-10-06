Fmr LLC Sells 1,036,259 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,276,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036,259 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.87% of Yum China worth $157,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 174.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. CLSA assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

