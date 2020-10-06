Fmr LLC Sells 491,021 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,021 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.60% of PACCAR worth $154,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 383,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,718,000 after purchasing an additional 253,556 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 33,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

