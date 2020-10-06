Fmr LLC Sells 62,160 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,160 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.73% of Donaldson worth $160,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Donaldson by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

