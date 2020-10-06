FOAM Price Tops $0.0270 on Top Exchanges (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One FOAM token can now be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a market cap of $8.13 million and $15,996.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00263542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00037261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00085649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.01500599 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00158186 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,536,953 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

