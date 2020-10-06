Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Up 50%

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) shares shot up 50% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 460,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 203,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.73.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

