Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $89.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.02. Fortive has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,985,326.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,027,000 after buying an additional 253,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 86.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,051,000 after purchasing an additional 95,589 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,762,000 after acquiring an additional 190,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after acquiring an additional 483,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

