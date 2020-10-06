Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $91.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $84.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Shares of FTV opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortive has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,746,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,027,000 after acquiring an additional 253,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Fortive by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,051,000 after purchasing an additional 95,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,762,000 after purchasing an additional 190,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fortive by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

