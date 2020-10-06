Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $88.29, with a volume of 887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $2,280,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

