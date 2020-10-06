Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Foundation Building Materials worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 32.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 32.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 240,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 59,265 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of FBM stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a market cap of $722.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $486.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

