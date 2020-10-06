Founders Advantage Capital (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Clarus Securities

Founders Advantage Capital (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Clarus Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BRLGF remained flat at $$0.98 during trading on Tuesday. Founders Advantage Capital has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

About Founders Advantage Capital

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

