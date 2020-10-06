Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.96

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.96 and last traded at $60.60, with a volume of 2110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.87.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $665,245.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,507.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $192,438.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,154.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,521 shares of company stock worth $1,309,107. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.