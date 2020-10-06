French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.66. French Connection Group shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 19,750 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.09.

About French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

