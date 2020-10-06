Freshii (TSE:FRII) Shares Gap Down to $1.35

Freshii Inc (TSE:FRII) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.28. Freshii shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 2,217 shares.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Freshii from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Get Freshii alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 million and a P/E ratio of -10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59.

About Freshii (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of February 21, 2019, the company operated 439 restaurants in 16 countries worldwide.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.