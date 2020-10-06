Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc (CVE:FL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.34. Frontier Lithium shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 26,530 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 million and a PE ratio of -31.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, tantalum, rubidium, and cesium metals. It holds interests the PAK Lithium Project covering 6,976 hectares of area located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Frontier Lithium Inc has a strategic partnership agreement with XPS Expert Process Solutions to develop a process to refine spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

