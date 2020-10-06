FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) versus Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Financial Review

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canopy Growth and FSD Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million 18.68 -$993.37 million $1.32 11.32 FSD Pharma $190,000.00 174.23 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.46

FSD Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth. FSD Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canopy Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and FSD Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -439.18% -21.30% -15.22% FSD Pharma N/A -102.69% -88.68%

Volatility & Risk

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Canopy Growth and FSD Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 3 13 4 1 2.14 FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus target price of $28.69, suggesting a potential upside of 92.01%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats FSD Pharma on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada to investigate the efficacy of cannabinoids for the treatment of post-concussion neurological diseases in former NHL players; and partnership with Parent Action on Drugs. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma, Inc. is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz in 1994 and is headquartered in Cobourg, Canada.

