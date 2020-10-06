FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV) Trading Up 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.92. Approximately 7,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 44,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November stock. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

