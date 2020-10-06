Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.37

Fujitsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and traded as high as $27.06. Fujitsu shares last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 29,693 shares changing hands.

FJTSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fujitsu in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Fujitsu had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fujitsu Ltd will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

