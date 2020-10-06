Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Gap Down to $590.00

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $590.00, but opened at $572.00. Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at $576.86, with a volume of 64 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSTA shares. Peel Hunt raised Fuller, Smith & Turner to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 561.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 659.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 21.41 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.90 ($0.48) by GBX (15.49) (($0.20)). Research analysts forecast that Fuller, Smith & Turner plc will post 5860.2498337 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fuller, Smith & Turner news, insider Simon Emeny purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.60) per share, with a total value of £34,920 ($45,629.17). Also, insider Helen Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £5,800 ($7,578.73). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,518 shares of company stock worth $8,119,395.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

