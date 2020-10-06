Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Trading Down 16.7%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)’s stock price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Funding Circle in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19.

Funding Circle Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.