Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) Shares Up 1%

Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.95. 5,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 10,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,376 shares during the quarter. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF accounts for 9.0% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 77.59% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF worth $50,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.