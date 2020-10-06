GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) PT Raised to $3.00 at Berenberg Bank

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from $2.60 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 125.56% from the company’s previous close.

GAU has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of GalianoGoldInc . from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

GAU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,270. The firm has a market cap of $299.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.97. GalianoGoldInc . has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,141,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About GalianoGoldInc .

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

