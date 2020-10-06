GameCredits Trading Down 6.4% This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $9,555.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00429643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011273 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002754 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,438,724 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

