Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $5.03. Gamida Cell shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 7,438 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,395,000 after buying an additional 2,073,885 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,667 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,124,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,097,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 883,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

