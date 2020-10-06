GasLog Ltd Preferred Shares Series A (NYSE:GLOG.PA) Trading Down 0.5%

GasLog Ltd Preferred Shares Series A (NYSE:GLOG.PA) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.20. 18,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38.

About GasLog Ltd Preferred Shares Series A (NYSE:GLOG.PA)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

